Winter Solstice Luminary Project prepares kits for Waterville students

It’s part of the Art Kits for All program across the central Maine area.
Waterville Creates helps prepare luminary kits for local students.
Waterville Creates helps prepare luminary kits for local students.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Winter Solstice Luminary Project in Waterville is preparing to light up the city.

With the help of local sponsors, Waterville Creates is putting together roughly 1,600 luminary kits for students in Waterville Public Schools.

Each kit includes materials for two luminaries and battery operated candles.

Students and their families are encouraged to place the luminaries outside for the winter solstice on December 21st.

“Everything you need in that one kit and you can sit down with your families and just have a really lovely time, and you don’t have to think about the pandemic or COVID or wearing masks. You’re with your family, you’re doing something relaxing and hopefully joyful. I think what we’ve discovered is art is essential, it really is,” said Serena Sanborn, Outreach and Education Coordinator at Waterville Creates.

Art Kits for All launched in May in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It aims to keep families engaged and connected through the arts.

You can find a tutorial on how to make the luminaries on their YouTube Channel.

