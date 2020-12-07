Advertisement

United Way of Eastern Maine collecting socks for those in need this holiday season

According to United Way, socks are the number one requested item in shelters and community centers in Eastern Maine.
United Way Sock Drive
United Way Sock Drive(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Socks can be the gift that keep on giving all year long.

United Way of Eastern Maine has partnered with several area businesses to collect new socks for less fortunate families in the region.

According to United Way, socks are the number one requested item in shelters and community centers in Eastern Maine.

Boxes are set up for donations at stores in the Bangor area like Epic Sports, Valentine Footwear, and Marden’s.

Colburn Shoe Store in Belfast is also collecting socks.

”The goal is to fill this window behind me. We’ve done pretty well so far, but I’d like to fill this thing right up and get as many socks as possible to donate to the United Way,” said Colby Horne, who owns Colburn Shoe Store.

Horne says anyone who donates a pair of socks at his store, will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card to the Belfast area restaurant of your choice.

For more information, you can visit United Way of Eastern Maine’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control has reduced quarantine times from 14 to 10 days for patients...
Maine CDC changes state quarantine guidelines to match the national recommendations
outage
Thousands still without power as storm tapers off Sunday
Maine CDC data for Sunday, December 6
Maine CDC reports 221 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths
The quick thinking of a Levant homeowner may have saved his house from going up in flames.
Fire chief says Levant homeowner’s quick-thinking saved his home
Night Moves
Local bakery named one of ’10 most essential’ bakeries in the country

Latest News

"Every Christmas Story Ever Told, and Then Some"
Bangor theatre company gears up for live holiday special
Maine-made wreaths will soon be headed to Arlington
Nor’easter leaves tens of thousands without electricity
Governor Mills Orders Flags Lowered to Half Staff for Pearl Harbor Day