United Way of Eastern Maine collecting socks for those in need this holiday season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Socks can be the gift that keep on giving all year long.

United Way of Eastern Maine has partnered with several area businesses to collect new socks for less fortunate families in the region.

According to United Way, socks are the number one requested item in shelters and community centers in Eastern Maine.

Boxes are set up for donations at stores in the Bangor area like Epic Sports, Valentine Footwear, and Marden’s.

Colburn Shoe Store in Belfast is also collecting socks.

”The goal is to fill this window behind me. We’ve done pretty well so far, but I’d like to fill this thing right up and get as many socks as possible to donate to the United Way,” said Colby Horne, who owns Colburn Shoe Store.

Horne says anyone who donates a pair of socks at his store, will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card to the Belfast area restaurant of your choice.

For more information, you can visit United Way of Eastern Maine’s Facebook page.

