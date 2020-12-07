Thousands of Mainers still without power after storms

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power’s CEO says this weekend’s weather turned out to be one of the worst the company has dealt with this century in terms of outages...

Some customers won’t get power until mid-week.

The effects can of the storm can still be felt throughout the state...

Rain, wind and snow had power crews scrambling.

Both Versant and CMP offered updates on restoration efforts Monday.

At its worst CMP had more than 230,000 customers in the dark.

As of 3:30 Monday afternoon that number was around 55,000.

Versant was around 2,500.

Both say it was hard to contend with the sustained bad weather.

“Made travel difficult in some locations,” said Versant’s Judy Long. “Our crews going from work site to work site depending on where they were in Northern and Eastern Maine had some difficulties with travel just as anyone who was out and about this weekend would have encountered.”

“Besides the dangerous road conditions, we had a total of at least 185 broken poles and as many of you know that is a real choke point in the ability to bring things back,” said CMP CEO David Flanagan.

Versant hoped to have power restored to all of its customers by the end of the day Monday.

CMP said some customers in parts of Somerset, Franklin and Piscataquis Counties could be without until Wednesday.

