Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Chilly Tonight & Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weather across Maine will be rather tranquil the next several days. A northerly breeze will keep the temps seasonably cool both tomorrow and Wednesday, as highs range from the upper 20s across the far north and mountains to the 30s throughout the rest of the Pine Tree State. A couple of weak disturbances will slide across New England the next couple of days. The disturbances will bring our region a partly to mostly cloudy sky both tomorrow and Wednesday, but little in the way of precipitation, as nothing more than some scattered flurries or snow showers seems likely here.

A weak cold front will slip through Maine Thursday morning, but otherwise a ridge of high pressure will build into the Northeast for later Thursday and Friday. The high will bring more quiet weather to Maine Thursday and Friday, with temps running near to slightly above normal levels. High temps both Thursday and Friday will run in the mid-30s to low 40s.

At this point in time, it appears our next round of steady precipitation will happen as we move through the weekend. A storm will likely bring precipitation to Maine and the rest of New England beginning later Saturday and likely continuing into Sunday. The storm may start out as a period of snow or mixed precipitation, especially over northern parts of the state, but with the storm expected to slide north, up to the west of our region, a milder southerly breeze will change the mixed precipitation to Mainly rain by Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a northerly breeze between 5 and 10 mph and low temps in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a northerly breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered flurries possible, with a northerly breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 30s to very low 40s.

Friday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, possible afternoon snow, mix and rain, with high temps in the 30s.

