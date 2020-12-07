Nonprofit provides support to seniors with variety of programs and services

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -As we age it can be tough to know where to turn to for help, especially when the pandemic can be isolating. Catie Reed, Community Outreach and Programs Manager with the Eastern Area Agency on Aging, wants to help.

“One of the big things that people call upon us for is just not knowing where to turn for a particular resource to meet their need.”

EAAA serves Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, and Washington counties, helping people of all ages and abilities through a variety of programs and services.

“We want to help people be able to age within their communities, be fully supported, be healthy and engaged and connected with one another.”

Since the pandemic began they have assisted thousands of Mainers by delivering over 160,000 meals, 18,000 food boxes, providing health and fitness classes to hundreds, and performing over 11,000 hours of volunteer work.

“We want to make sure everything is as accessible as possible.”

They’ve been reaching out to participants by phone to help them make the transition from in-person activities to virtual services.

“Some folks need some assistance and help and that’s not a problem at all we want to help people make sure that they can still access those necessary services and social engagement activities.”

Their Elizabeth West Transportation Program is shut down due to COVID, but folks can still qualify for mileage reimbursement. Jennifer Sheaff is EAAA’s Community Outreach and Program Manager and says despite COVID’s challenges, people still have options.

“We do understand that transportation is very difficult in our wide catchment area for people coming from such far distances to reach medical services and that can be very costly for people.”

Another major program provides financial support to assist caregivers.

“This respite program is very important for caregivers who are caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia.”

A caregiver support group meets via zoom on the third Thursday of every month.

They also have an upcoming virtual event about brain health and aging.

“Education, information about how to age in a healthy way and to engage with others. So that will be happening via zoom on Monday the 14th.”

Whatever the need, EAAA is dedicated to finding the right resources for you when you call, visit their website, or sign up for their newsletter.

“That’s the beauty of calling in to out agency as our resource specialists are not only looking at that one thing that you’re calling about but they may make suggestions or offers to help you connect or learn about other things that are going on in the community, not just our programming but other programming that might fit your needs as well.”

