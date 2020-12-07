Mother shares story after losing two daughters in February crash

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The mother of two young sisters killed in a car crash in Clinton early this year is sharing her heartbreaking story.

It comes just days after the teenage driver learned his sentence.

“I think it was just her ability to be so loving no matter what she was going through she was there for her friends,” said the mother of the two girls Samantha Baker. “Ashlin, she was just funny she would come into a room do a funny little dance and walk out and everyone would be like what are you doing? Just their humor, their kindness, and how beautiful they were inside and out.”

Samantha Baker remembers her daughters Emily and Ashlin, who were two of the three young passengers killed in a car crash in Clinton in February.

Emily was 14, Ashlin was 12.

“She has two daughters that will never walk through her door again. Hopefully this will open the eyes of not only parents but the kids that it’s not okay to bring along kids in a car if you have no business driving, and taking lives and being okay with it, it’s not okay,” said family friend Melissa Raymond.

15-year-old Thomas Porfirio also died in the crash.

Timothy Silva, who’s now 17, was driving.

He was sentenced for manslaughter Friday and ordered to the Long Creek Youth Development Center until the age of 21.

That’s the maximum time for a juvenile case.

“When it happened I lost it. My stomach was gone and I felt numb pretty much. Me and Emily we kinda go back to sixth grade and we have a lot of memories and there’s just a lot of good ones,” said Devon DeFazio, a friend of Emily.

Friends and family of the Bakers are sharing their story, hoping another tragedy can be avoided.

Although Samantha Baker says justice will never be served because three children are gone.

“They’re gonna do what they’re gonna do and I think that the story might prevent sometimes something like this from happening again. I’m hoping that it does,” said Baker.

“Hug your kids a little longer, tell them that you love them,” said Raymond.

