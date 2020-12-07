Advertisement

Mix of Sun & Clouds, Chilly Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our weekend storm will continue to pull away from the region today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds across the state. Temperatures will run a bit below average with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the night tonight with lows dropping to the upper teens to mid-20s.

A storm will be passing well offshore Tuesday combined with an upper level trough moving overhead will provide us with some more cloudiness Tuesday. Skies will average partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday and it will stay dry so overall not too bad of a day. Highs will remain chilly with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. A disturbance will approach the state Wednesday keeping us under the clouds for the day. There may be some morning sunshine otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday. As the disturbance approaches, a few snow showers will be possible up north and in the mountains. Highs on Wednesday will top off in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Thursday looks quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a bit better with highs in the 30s to near 40°. A ridge of high pressure will build in for Friday giving us a brighter day with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 27°-36°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 18°-26°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs between 28°-36°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Some morning sunshine possible then mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible north and in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A bit warmer with highs in the 30s to around 40°.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control has reduced quarantine times from 14 to 10 days for patients...
Maine CDC changes state quarantine guidelines to match the national recommendations
outage
Thousands still without power as storm tapers off Sunday
Maine CDC data for Sunday, December 6
Maine CDC reports 221 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths
Night Moves
Local bakery named one of ’10 most essential’ bakeries in the country
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust at a Medway hotel Saturday morning.
Two facing drug charges after bust at Medway hotel

Latest News

Snow Showers Possible Early, Partial Clearing Late
Mix of Sun & Clouds Today
Snow Showers Possible Early, Partial Clearing Late
A Snow Shower Possible, Otherwise Partial Clearing & Cold Tonight
Snow Showers & Gusty Winds Will Taper Off Late Morning & Afternoon
Snow Showers & Gusty Winds Taper Off Late Morning & Afternoon
Snow Showers & Gusty Winds Will Taper Off Late Morning & Afternoon
Snow Showers Continue With Gusty Winds This Morning