Mix of Sun & Clouds, Chilly Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our weekend storm will continue to pull away from the region today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds across the state. Temperatures will run a bit below average with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the night tonight with lows dropping to the upper teens to mid-20s.

A storm will be passing well offshore Tuesday combined with an upper level trough moving overhead will provide us with some more cloudiness Tuesday. Skies will average partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday and it will stay dry so overall not too bad of a day. Highs will remain chilly with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. A disturbance will approach the state Wednesday keeping us under the clouds for the day. There may be some morning sunshine otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday. As the disturbance approaches, a few snow showers will be possible up north and in the mountains. Highs on Wednesday will top off in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Thursday looks quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a bit better with highs in the 30s to near 40°. A ridge of high pressure will build in for Friday giving us a brighter day with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 27°-36°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 18°-26°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs between 28°-36°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Some morning sunshine possible then mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible north and in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A bit warmer with highs in the 30s to around 40°.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

