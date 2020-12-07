Advertisement

Maine shatters daily COVID-19 infection record, 425 new cases reported

The previous record of 349 was set last Thursday
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 7
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 7
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 425 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday. That shatters the previous single-day record, set less than a week ago, by 76 cases.

Overall, there have been 13,775 coronavirus cases in Maine since the pandemic began. Of those, 3,402 remain active.

New cases far outpace recoveries in Monday’s report from the Maine CDC. Recoveries now total 10,146, an increase of 66.

There are no new coronavirus-related deaths included in the report.

Maine COVID-19 data by county, updated Dec. 7
Maine COVID-19 data by county, updated Dec. 7

More than half of Monday’s newly-reported cases come from the combined counties of York (110), Cumberland (94), and Androscoggin (64).

Kennebec County is reporting 66 new cases. Active cases there now total 321 an increase of 59 since Sunday.

Penobscot County has 20 new cases.

Washington and Piscataquis counties remain unchanged.

