Advertisement

Maine-made wreaths will soon be headed to Arlington

A caravan of trucks from “Wreaths Across America” is departing next week, on Tuesday, Dec. 15
(U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Maine (AP) - Tens of thousands of Maine-made wreaths are being prepared for shipment to the Arlington National Cemetery later this month.

A caravan of trucks from “Wreaths Across America” is departing next week, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from Down East Maine, where the organization is located and where the wreaths are made.

More than 200,000 wreaths will be placed on graves at Arlington National Cemetery.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control has reduced quarantine times from 14 to 10 days for patients...
Maine CDC changes state quarantine guidelines to match the national recommendations
outage
Thousands still without power as storm tapers off Sunday
Maine CDC data for Sunday, December 6
Maine CDC reports 221 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths
Night Moves
Local bakery named one of ’10 most essential’ bakeries in the country
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust at a Medway hotel Saturday morning.
Two facing drug charges after bust at Medway hotel

Latest News

Nor’easter leaves tens of thousands without electricity
Governor Mills Orders Flags Lowered to Half Staff for Pearl Harbor Day
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 7
Maine shatters daily COVID-19 infection record, 425 new cases reported
The quick thinking of a Levant homeowner may have saved his house from going up in flames.
Fire chief says Levant homeowner’s quick-thinking saved his home