Lewiston police make arrest in attempted kidnapping

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston Police have arrested a man who they say tried to abduct a child in the middle of the night last month.

Investigators say on November 19th, Kevin Nowell, 38, of Dorchester, Mass., broke into an apartment at 3 a.m. on Wood Street in Lewiston and tried, but failed, to kidnap the 7-year-old child.

The child was not injured.

Investigators say the family who lived inside the apartment did not know Nowell.

Police arrested him on December 4th after obtaining a warrant earlier that day.

Nowell is charged with burglary, attempted kidnapping and unlawful sexual contact with a minor, among other charges.

On Monday, a judge ordered him held on $50,000 cash bail at the Androscoggin County Jail.

