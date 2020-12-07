Advertisement

Kennebec Valley YMCA’s Camp KV vandalized by juvenile

The damage is expected to top more than $30K.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A 17-year-old is charged with causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to Kennebec Valley YMCA’s Camp KV in Readfield.

It happened on Thanksgiving Day.

TV5 spoke with the Y’s CEO on Monday.

She says the extensive vandalism includes kicked in doors and smashed sinks and toilets.

She said a handgun was also used to shoot up the day camp for kids aged 5 to 15.

The damage is expected to top more than $30K.

They are in the process of getting bids to fix things, replace windows and winterize the cabins.

She says it’s sad to think on a holiday this is how the young suspect spent the day.

“This is a minor so they have the whole rest of their lives and I hope that they can turn it around,” said Ranae L’Italien. “Do a little good in the community. And we would be willing to help with that good in the community. We have people volunteer for us all the time. It would be poetic justice to have somebody do so much damage but then be able to come to the Y and help us.”

The camp is fully insured.

The hope is that the work to repair things will be completed in time for next year.

