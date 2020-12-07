Advertisement

Governor Mills Orders Flags Lowered to Half Staff for Pearl Harbor Day

(WIFR)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills directed that the United States and State of Maine flags be flown at half-staff statewide Monday, December 7th, in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

“Today, and every day, let us be thankful for those who selflessly served our nation.”

Governor Janet Mills

“Today, on the seventy-ninth anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, we pause to remember the courageous servicemembers and civilians lost on that fateful day and pay tribute to all those who bravely defended the values we hold most dear in the conflict that followed,” said Governor Mills in a press release. “Their heroism and sacrifice fundamentally altered the course of history and secured for countless people across the globe the blessings of liberty. Today, and every day, let us be thankful for those who selflessly served our nation.”

