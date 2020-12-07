Fire chief says Levant homeowner’s quick-thinking saved his home

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - The quick thinking of a Levant homeowner may have saved his house from going up in flames.

Crews were called to Thibodeau Road around 7pm.

The Levant Fire Chief says the homeowner was working on a car in his garage.

He’d gone back inside the home when he heard a loud pop.

When he ran back to the garage, he opened the door to find smoke and flames.

He immediately shut the door and called 911. He was able to get out of the house safely and without any injuries.

The chief says crews were able to get the fire knocked down in less than ten minutes.

He says shutting the door to the garage contained the fire and stopped it from spreading to the house.

The cause is unknown and the fire marshal’s office has been contacted.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.