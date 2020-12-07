Advertisement

Fire chief says Levant homeowner’s quick-thinking saved his home

When the resident discovered a fire in his attached garage he quickly shut the door and called 911.
The quick thinking of a Levant homeowner may have saved his house from going up in flames.
The quick thinking of a Levant homeowner may have saved his house from going up in flames.(WABI)
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - The quick thinking of a Levant homeowner may have saved his house from going up in flames.

Crews were called to Thibodeau Road around 7pm.

The Levant Fire Chief says the homeowner was working on a car in his garage.

He’d gone back inside the home when he heard a loud pop.

When he ran back to the garage, he opened the door to find smoke and flames.

He immediately shut the door and called 911. He was able to get out of the house safely and without any injuries.

The chief says crews were able to get the fire knocked down in less than ten minutes.

He says shutting the door to the garage contained the fire and stopped it from spreading to the house.

The cause is unknown and the fire marshal’s office has been contacted.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control has reduced quarantine times from 14 to 10 days for patients...
Maine CDC changes state quarantine guidelines to match the national recommendations
The precipitation start mid morning through early afternoon
The Rain, Snow & Wind Will Continue Tonight, Heavy At Times
Maine CDC Director fears coronavirus situation is going to get much worse
outage
Thousands still without power as storm tapers off Sunday
Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 5
Maine CDC reports three more coronavirus-related deaths, 283 cases

Latest News

Maine Deals With Power Outages As Nor'easter Hits
Slick roads and power outages part of weekend storm
The display, located in the museum's Main Street gallery.
Penobscot Marine Museum Shows Off Wreaths on Display
Tyler Rowe, a member of the party, speaks before the assembled convention attendees.
Maine Libertarian Party Holds Hybrid Convention
Instead of the normal parade that travels down Main Street, they held a stationary parade.
City of Ellsworth holds annual Christmas parade