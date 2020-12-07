Advertisement

Don’t ignore your dental health, even during pandemic

The stress shows up in many ways
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – If you’re feeling stress over the pandemic, it’s likely your mouth is, too.

As patients return to the dental chair after long delays, many dentists are seeing new problems.

“There’s a lot of close links to dental problems for people who take anti-depressants. It has a lot of negative effects on your mouth,” said Dr. Travis Watson, a dentist with Atlanta West Dentistry. “It actually decreases saliva flow, so we see lots of opportunist cavities in patients who are on anti-depressants.”

But stress also shows up in other ways.

“We’re also seeing an increasing amount of patients who presented with headaches and jaw aches that are directly related to grinding or clenching of the teeth, which we know has a strong correlation with emotional stress,” Watson said.

If you’re concerned about going back to your dentist, ask a few questions about office safeguards, including disinfection protocols and personal protection equipment.

According to Watson, oral health plays a big role in a person’s overall health and shouldn’t be ignored.

“The evidence shows that gum disease has a direct correlation with heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and many other medical problems,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people at higher risk for many chronic diseases are also at higher risk for developing oral diseases.

Common risk factors include stress, poor diet, alcohol and tobacco use, substance abuse and poverty.

Many of these factors have been heightened during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control has reduced quarantine times from 14 to 10 days for patients...
Maine CDC changes state quarantine guidelines to match the national recommendations
outage
Thousands still without power as storm tapers off Sunday
Maine CDC data for Sunday, December 6
Maine CDC reports 221 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths
Night Moves
Local bakery named one of ’10 most essential’ bakeries in the country
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust at a Medway hotel Saturday morning.
Two facing drug charges after bust at Medway hotel

Latest News

Maine-made wreaths will soon be headed to Arlington
Nor’easter leaves tens of thousands without electricity
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
Trump ratchets up pace of executions before Biden inaugural
Biden's transition formally announces key members of his health team.
Biden names key members of health team