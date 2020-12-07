BIW hopes to hire more than 2,600 workers next year

BATH Maine (WMTW) - Bath Iron Works plans to hire more than 2,600 new workers in 2021.

The shipyard laid out its 2021 goals on Monday and hopes to hire 2,650 new workers next year.

“Only twice in 75 years have we hired more people, the last being World War II,” the shipyard said in a press release.

BIW had hoped to hire 1,000 new employees this year. So far, they’ve brought on 833.

The shipyard employs about 6,500 people.

