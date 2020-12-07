Bangor theatre company gears up for live holiday special

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A local theatre company is staging its third live production since the pandemic began.

Some Theatre Company, located inside the Bangor Mall, is putting on a holiday special.

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told, and Then Some” combines all of your favorite holiday stories into one show.

The 90-minute production featuring four actors premieres December 10th and will run through the 13th.

The theatre that normally holds 80 people will have 21 available seats.

Social distancing and mask wearing policies will be in place.

”Right now, there’s a lot of stress, there’s a lot of unknowns out there, and this is one opportunity to be able to come to a safe environment, have a little live entertainment, have a little of that eye contact, and be able to feel something in person. I just think it’s a special time, and it’s a great opportunity to feel that right now with the holiday season,” said Becky Adams, who is directing the holiday show.

Tickets to the show are on sale now.

For more information, visit the theatre company’s website.

