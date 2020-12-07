Bangor ROTC honors those lost on Pearl Harbor Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On December 7th, the country is commemorating the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On this day in 1941 more than 2,400 people were killed in the surprise attack on the U.S. Naval Base.

Monday morning the members of Bangor High School’s ROTC held a ceremony to remember those lost.

The young cadets gathered outside of the high school to raise the flag together.

They spoke of the importance this historical day.

”I think that’s it’s very important that we don’t even forget the things that have happened in our community, our society. It’s very important to remember these because if we don’t we could repeat the past and we would like to remember all those we have lost,” said Jack Hamilton, Cadet Battalion Commander.

“We feel that no matter the circumstances going around us and everyone deserves to be respected and still remembered especially in our program.”

A moment of silence was held at 7:55 Monday morning by the U.S. Military. It’s the same time the attack began 79 years ago.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.