Two facing drug charges after bust at Medway hotel
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEDWAY, Maine (WABI) - There was a big drug bust at a Medway hotel Saturday morning.
According to the East Millinocket Police Department, 41-year-old Charles Garton of Patten and 38-year-old Ashley Lyford of Milo were arrested around 8:00 a.m.
Authorities say they found 164 grams of fentanyl and 41 grams of meth in their room at the Gateway Inn.
Police also found about $7,000 and three guns, two were loaded.
Garton and Lyford are both facing drug trafficking charges.
