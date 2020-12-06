Two facing drug charges after bust at Medway hotel

MEDWAY, Maine (WABI) - There was a big drug bust at a Medway hotel Saturday morning.

According to the East Millinocket Police Department, 41-year-old Charles Garton of Patten and 38-year-old Ashley Lyford of Milo were arrested around 8:00 a.m.

Authorities say they found 164 grams of fentanyl and 41 grams of meth in their room at the Gateway Inn.

Police also found about $7,000 and three guns, two were loaded.

Garton and Lyford are both facing drug trafficking charges.

