Two facing drug charges after bust at Medway hotel

Two people are facing charges after a drug bust at a Medway hotel Saturday morning.
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust at a Medway hotel Saturday morning.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEDWAY, Maine (WABI) - There was a big drug bust at a Medway hotel Saturday morning.

According to the East Millinocket Police Department, 41-year-old Charles Garton of Patten and 38-year-old Ashley Lyford of Milo were arrested around 8:00 a.m.

Authorities say they found 164 grams of fentanyl and 41 grams of meth in their room at the Gateway Inn.

Police also found about $7,000 and three guns, two were loaded.

Garton and Lyford are both facing drug trafficking charges.

On December 5, 2020 at approximately 8:00 a.m., Chief Cameron McDunnah, Detective Sgt. Patty McLaughlin, Officer Steve...

Posted by East Millinocket Police Department on Saturday, December 5, 2020

