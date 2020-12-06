Advertisement

Two arrested in Medway drug bust Saturday morning

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to the East Millinocket Police Department, 41-year-old Charles Garton of Patten and 38-year-old Ashley Lyford of Milo were arrested this morning..

Police say they found 164 grams of fentanyl and 41 grams of meth in their room at the Gateway Inn.

Police also found $6,658.00 and three guns, two of which were loaded.

Garton and Lyford are both facing drug trafficking charges.

