Thousands are without power as nor’easter moves through Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Heavy rain and snow during Saturday’s nor’easter is causing power outages across Maine.

According to Central Maine Power, 141,748 of their customers are without power as of Saturday evening.

Cumberland County has the most customers without power; 38,561 reported outages in that county. Androscoggin County has the second most outages with 18,708.

Officials at CMP say that they have 300 line crews, 100 internal CMP crews and support from in-state and out-of-state contractors and are prepared to respond to any outages.

“Current weather forecasts suggest that most Mainers will see a combination of heavy, wet snow and wind,” said Kerri Therriault, Director of Electric Operations for CMP. “This weather combination can lead to broken tree limbs falling on power lines and may ultimately result in outages. Our crews are well positioned across our service area and ready to respond throughout the weekend.”

We spoke with Versant Power officials earlier Saturday. They currently have more than 9,300 customers without power. They say they are actively preparing to address any outages over the weekend.

”We’ll be out there working, day and night to restore service if we do see interruptions and we’re hopeful that as we plan for the worst, that we see the best, but Maine weather can be unpredictable. We’re used to it and we’re pretty accustomed to doing this type of storm response, but we just ask that our customers prepare with us and to be cautious particularly if you need to travel,” said Judy Long, Communications Manager for Versant.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.