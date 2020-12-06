Snow Showers Possible Early, Partial Clearing Expected Late

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is off to our east and will continue on a northeasterly track throughout the night. Some wrap around moisture on the backside of this system is still providing the state with a couple of snow showers. Otherwise, skies will slowly begin to clear out overnight. It will be quite blustery throughout the evening creating wind chills in the teens for most areas. Lows will drop back to the 20s statewide.

High pressure moves north of the Great Lakes region tomorrow and we’re looking at partly to mostly sunny skies. A chilly north, northwesterly flow will keep temperatures in the low to mid 30s for much of the state. An upper-level trough will likely provide us with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday as we will stay on the cool side with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. High pressure builds back over us for Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s. A very weak system may move in on Thursday with an isolated rain or snow shower possible. Highs will run in the 30s.

Tonight: Snow showers ending across the north with some clearing expected. Lows will fall back to the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Highs will run in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 30s.

