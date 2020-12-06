Slick roads and power outages part of weekend storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Maines first nor’easter of the season made a mess of things throughout the state.

“We didn’t get as much snow as I thought we were going to get, but it might a been as much when you consider how much of it was rain,” said Donrick Dorsky, who drove in the storm to get breakfast after he lost power.

The heavy mix of rain and snow around Bangor caused poor road conditions.

Luckily, due to the storm being on the weekend, less drivers were on the road, causing less accidents.

“There’s been some minor slide offs, we’ve had some speed restrictions on the interstate, but at this point it seems like we’ve gotten through this one pretty easily,” said Paul Merrill, Maine DOT Spokesperson.

Maine DOT says they are ready for the Winter ahead, and this nor’easter is just the beginning.

“We’re always ready for anything, we have hundreds of crew members, some of whom have been doing this for decades, so they’ve seen pretty much everything there is to see weather wise in Maine, so anything that Mother Nature can hit us with, we know how to deal with,” added Merrill.

Aside from the slick road conditions, electric power utility companies like Central Maine Power and Versant Power, dealt with power outages all across the state.

“A full complement of Versant Power crews are out working to continue assessing damage and restoring power to customers,” said Judy Long, Communications Manager for Versant.

Versant Power says heavy snow and wind gusts that took trees and power lines down led to the power outages.

“We do see a lot of damage up through Penobscot county, Piscataquis county and into Aroostook county, where there was more snowfall as well as the strong winds,” added Long.

Some outages may linger into the beginning of the week says Versant.

Rest assured, if you did lose power, crews are working tirelessly to restore it.

“We have crews out traveling and working on those roadways, so if you see a crew working, please give them plenty of space to do their work,” said Long.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.