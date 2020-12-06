Show Showers Continue This Morning With Gusty Winds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The strong area of low pressure that brought the state heavy rain, snow and wind yesterday morning through today is passing south of Downeast this morning. It will continue to lift off to the north and east throughout the morning hours into the Bay of Fundy. As it does so, colder air on the backside of this system will bring snow showers to the region for most of the morning with a few heavier bands mixed in. As of 5:30AM the snow has generally ended in the Portland area and the snow showers will continue for the southern half of the state through mid to late morning. Across the Central Highlands and north, periods of light snow and snow showers will generally be the theme for much of the morning and afternoon as well, otherwise mainly cloudy skies south. Additional snowfall of 1-4″ across the north can be expected. For the southern part of the state 1 inch or less. Most areas north and west of Bangor saw several inches of snow and in some cases double digit snowfall well north and west. In the city of Bangor, the rain-snow line set up for much of Saturday, which was expected. There was a very sharp snowfall gradient with the city being on the southeastern side of it resulting in more rain and very little accumulation as most of the snow that fell melted on contact. It was mainly rain for Downeast, however a few snow showers possible this morning but very little, if any accumulation is expected. This pushes well to our north and east tonight with some clearing expected and lows in the teens to lower 20s.

High pressure moves north of the Great Lakes region tomorrow and we’re looking at partly to mostly sunny skies. A chilly north, northwesterly flow will keep temperatures in the low to mid 30s for much of the state. An upper-level trough will likely provide us with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday as we will stay on the cool side with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. High pressure builds back over us for Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s. A very weak system may move in on Thursday with the chance for a few rain and snow showers. Highs will run in the 30s.

Sunday: Snow and mix tapering off during the morning in the southern parts of the state. Snow showers will continue across the north through Sunday night. Highs will top out in the 30s. Winds NW 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Snow showers ending across the north with some clearing expected. Lows will fall back to the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Highs will run in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a few rain or snow showers possible. Highs will top out in the 30s.

WABI TV-5 & The CW Meteorologist

Ryan Munn

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.