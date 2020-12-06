Rain, Mix, Snow & Windy Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong low pressure will push through the Gulf of Maine heading toward the Bay of Fundy tonight. This will continue to bring us messy weather with snow, mix and rain falling heavily at times through the nighttime hours. North/northeast winds will be gusty tonight too with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible. This has already resulted in numerous power outages and the threat for more power outages will continue through the night. Precipitation-wise... most areas north and west of Bangor will see mainly snow with this system. Here in the Bangor area... expect to see a rain-snow mix which is expected to transition to all snow after midnight and continue as snow through early Sunday morning. Rain will continue to fall, heavily at time, for areas closer to the coast and through Downeast locales for much of the night, possibly changing to a brief period of mix and snow late tonight/early Sunday morning before tapering off. With regard to storm totals snowfall... 8-16″ is expected from Augusta and points north and west. A 6-10″ band north and west of Bangor, down towards Portland. Just north of the Mid-Coast, up through Bangor 3-7″. For much of Downeast and along the Mid-Coast, rain is expected on Saturday with a brief changeover to snow and mix on Sunday morning. 3″ or less is likely here.

This clears out of here Sunday afternoon and we may see some sun in areas to end the day. However, scattered snow showers will continue across the north and mountains into Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will top out in the 30s. High pressure will move in from the northwest for the day on Monday. A north/northwesterly flow will provide a chilly airmass in the low to mid 30s with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will stay mainly dry and chilly for Tuesday and through the middle part of next week with highs in the 30s for much of the state.

Rest of Tonight: Snow north and west of Bangor. A wintry mix and snow in and around Bangor. Rain Downeast with some light snow/mix possible late. Lows will fall back to the 20s north, low to mid 30s south. Winds N/NE at 15-30 MPH with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible.

Sunday: Snow and mix tapering off during the morning and early afternoon. Snow showers will continue across the north through Sunday night. Highs will top out in the 30s. Winds NW 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Highs will run in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

