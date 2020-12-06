Advertisement

Penobscot Marine Museum Shows Off Wreaths on Display

The various wreaths were donated by businesses within the community
The display, located in the museum's Main Street gallery.
By Ryan Mains
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - If you swing by the Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport, you can take a look at some community artwork designed to spread holiday cheer.

Displayed from the windows of the Main Street gallery of the Museum is the Community Wreath Display.

Each wreath was designed by a different member or business of the community and adds to the museum’s variety of decorations, which hopes to lift spirits even while closed for the season.

The wreaths will be on display until next Sunday.

