Maine Libertarian Party Holds Hybrid Convention

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - In the aftermath of the election, one political party came together to determine what comes next in Old Town.

The Maine Libertarian party held a special hybrid convention, which also served as the start of the party’s effort to get back on the ballot as an officially recognized party after being removed in 2018.

A declaration for recognition was signed by the party members in attendance, with some physically attending while others connected with Zoom, and will be filed at the secretary of state’s office on Monday.

After the letter signing, the party continued with official business, such as electing positions and changing the party manifesto, alongside hearing from a variety of speakers, including 2020 Vice-Presidential candidate Spike Cohen.

The party hopes that, with the election over, they can fully sell themselves as a third option to voters looking for new choices.

“The reality is, if we look at what we’re facing right now, the only way that we’re going to be able to get the things we want is to grow the party, and to grow the base of support of this party at the national level and at the grassroots level and at the state level, to the point where we aren’t reliant on outside factors,” said Cohen, who spoke over Zoom.

While the ticket of Jo Jorgensen and Cohen was able to gain around 1.8 million votes, the party hopes that more people can recognize the value of the party in a more comfortable environment.

“The interests have changed. We have grown, we are so spread out, and yet we still have only two political choices, and so many of my friends buy it. That bothers me tremendously. I want a party that represents my interests, and there’s a lot of people there that are libertarians that do not know it and it’s going to be up to us to find them,” explained Jim Baines, the state chair for the party.

The party expects to recieve state approval on the petition by the end of next week, which will allow voters to register Libertarian once again.

