Maine CDC reports 221 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting 221 new coronavirus cases Sunday.
No new deaths are being reported.
The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 227.
There are 13,348 cases in our state since the pandemic began in March.
Currently, there are a 3,041 active cases.
The Maine CDC is reporting 10,080 recoveries.
