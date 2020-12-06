Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 221 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

Maine CDC data for Sunday, December 6
Maine CDC data for Sunday, December 6
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting 221 new coronavirus cases Sunday.

No new deaths are being reported.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 227.

There are 13,348 cases in our state since the pandemic began in March.

Currently, there are a 3,041 active cases.

The Maine CDC is reporting 10,080 recoveries.

This story will be updated.

