AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills has announced that she tested negative for coronavirus.

Mills was tested last Thursday after exposure to someone who tested positive in her security detail.

You can read her full statement below.

Today, I received my negative COVID-19 test results. I was tested on Thursday following an exposure to the virus from a... Posted by Governor Janet Mills on Saturday, December 5, 2020

