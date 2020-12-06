City of Ellsworth holds annual Christmas parade

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The City of Ellsworth held their 40th annual Christmas parade Saturday, but with a twist.

Instead of the normal parade that travels down Main Street, they held a stationary parade.

Community members were invited to drive through the new route at the Ellsworth Elementary Middle School.

The decision to hold the “stationary” parade was made for safety reasons during the pandemic.

“I think it turned out well, more people drove by than what we had expected. I just wish there wasn’t quite so much rain today, but I think as far as community, we had a pretty good turnout,” said Kathy Hawes, Troop Leader for Boy Scout Troop 86.

Folks also got the chance to see Santa at the end of the parade.

