Advertisement

City of Ellsworth holds annual Christmas parade

Instead of the normal parade that travels down Main Street, they held a stationary parade.
Instead of the normal parade that travels down Main Street, they held a stationary parade.
Instead of the normal parade that travels down Main Street, they held a stationary parade.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The City of Ellsworth held their 40th annual Christmas parade Saturday, but with a twist.

Instead of the normal parade that travels down Main Street, they held a stationary parade.

Community members were invited to drive through the new route at the Ellsworth Elementary Middle School.

The decision to hold the “stationary” parade was made for safety reasons during the pandemic.

“I think it turned out well, more people drove by than what we had expected. I just wish there wasn’t quite so much rain today, but I think as far as community, we had a pretty good turnout,” said Kathy Hawes, Troop Leader for Boy Scout Troop 86.

Folks also got the chance to see Santa at the end of the parade.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The precipitation start mid morning through early afternoon
The Rain, Snow & Wind Will Continue Tonight, Heavy At Times
The Centers for Disease Control has reduced quarantine times from 14 to 10 days for patients...
Maine CDC changes state quarantine guidelines to match the national recommendations
Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 5
Maine CDC reports three more coronavirus-related deaths, 283 cases
Maine CDC Director fears coronavirus situation is going to get much worse
Night Moves
Local bakery named one of ’10 most essential’ bakeries in the country

Latest News

The Rotary Club of Bangor, in partnership with the Greater Bangor CVB, Downtown Bangor...
Bangor Rotary kicks off ‘Festival of Lights Parade: Hit the Road’ event
The low pressure is passing just south of Downeast this morning
Snow Showers & Gusty Winds Will Taper Off Late Morning Into The Afternoon
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust at a Medway hotel Saturday morning.
Two facing drug charges after bust at Medway hotel
Garton and Lyford are both facing drug trafficking charges.
Two arrested in Medway drug bust Saturday morning