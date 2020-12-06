Advertisement

Bangor Rotary kicks off ‘Festival of Lights Parade: Hit the Road’ event

The event will run until January 2.
The Rotary Club of Bangor, in partnership with the Greater Bangor CVB, Downtown Bangor...
The Rotary Club of Bangor, in partnership with the Greater Bangor CVB, Downtown Bangor Partnership, and Links Web Design, are bringing the annual Festival of Lights to the community, but in a new way.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Rotary Club of Bangor, in partnership with the Greater Bangor CVB, Downtown Bangor Partnership, and Links Web Design, are bringing the annual Festival of Lights to the community, but in a new way.

The event this year features over 60 decorated businesses and homes that you drive around the area to see.

The community kicked off the event Saturday by lighting the holiday tree at West Market Square in downtown Bangor.

The event will run until January 2.

Today's the Day! The kick off to the 2020 Festival of Lights Parade: Hits the Road!. Your mission, if you choose to...

Posted by Rotary Club of Bangor, Maine on Saturday, December 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The precipitation start mid morning through early afternoon
The Rain, Snow & Wind Will Continue Tonight, Heavy At Times
The Centers for Disease Control has reduced quarantine times from 14 to 10 days for patients...
Maine CDC changes state quarantine guidelines to match the national recommendations
Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 5
Maine CDC reports three more coronavirus-related deaths, 283 cases
Maine CDC Director fears coronavirus situation is going to get much worse
Night Moves
Local bakery named one of ’10 most essential’ bakeries in the country

Latest News

The low pressure is passing just south of Downeast this morning
Snow Showers & Gusty Winds Will Taper Off Late Morning Into The Afternoon
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust at a Medway hotel Saturday morning.
Two facing drug charges after bust at Medway hotel
Garton and Lyford are both facing drug trafficking charges.
Two arrested in Medway drug bust Saturday morning
Governor Janet Mills tests negative for COVID-19