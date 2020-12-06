Bangor Rotary kicks off ‘Festival of Lights Parade: Hit the Road’ event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Rotary Club of Bangor, in partnership with the Greater Bangor CVB, Downtown Bangor Partnership, and Links Web Design, are bringing the annual Festival of Lights to the community, but in a new way.

The event this year features over 60 decorated businesses and homes that you drive around the area to see.

The community kicked off the event Saturday by lighting the holiday tree at West Market Square in downtown Bangor.

The event will run until January 2.

Today's the Day! The kick off to the 2020 Festival of Lights Parade: Hits the Road!. Your mission, if you choose to... Posted by Rotary Club of Bangor, Maine on Saturday, December 5, 2020

