Advertisement

Toys for Tots Holds Annual Drive in Lincoln

The drive collected toys and money for kids in need
A Toys for Tots sign attached to the front of a specially donated RAM truck.
A Toys for Tots sign attached to the front of a specially donated RAM truck.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - People in the Lincoln and Millinocket areas donated to a good cause for the season.

It was for the Greater Lincoln and Millinocket area’s annual Toy for Tots drive.

Donors could give toys and money to the drive, with all donations going to help kids in need of Christmas presents.

Things had to be done a little differently this year, with donors required to wear masks and ideally stay in their cars, while kids who donated were given specially made goodie bags.

Toys for Tots say that drives like this are vital for ensuring everyone for helping kids during such a dire time.

And for those that missed the initial drive, specially marked boxes have been set up around Lincoln for anyone to donate to.

“The need is pretty great, and I love doing this, and seeing the smile on the kid’s faces,” said coordinator Libby Morrill.

“Christmas is my favorite holiday, and I can’t imagine anybody going without, and I’m able to help children not go without and have a merry Christmas like I always had.”

Those will be collected on December 9th.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coastal low will rapidly intensify and move in tomorrow
Rain, Snow & Wind Will Develop Saturday
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 4
Maine reports another 292 COVID-19 cases, four deaths
Maine CDC Director fears coronavirus situation is going to get much worse
Maine teen pleads guilty in deadly car crash.
Maine teen committed to juvenile detention center for deadly Clinton crash
Seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in...
Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor long-term care facility

Latest News

Companies like Versant Power and Central Maine Power prepare for power outages as storm arrives
Maine electric power utility companies prepare for possible outages ahead of storm
New bill grants free access for life to wounded veterans at U.S. National Parks
The precipitation start mid morning through early afternoon
Rain, Snow & Wind Develop Today
Night Moves
Local bakery named one of ’10 most essential’ bakeries in the country