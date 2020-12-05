Toys for Tots Holds Annual Drive in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - People in the Lincoln and Millinocket areas donated to a good cause for the season.

It was for the Greater Lincoln and Millinocket area’s annual Toy for Tots drive.

Donors could give toys and money to the drive, with all donations going to help kids in need of Christmas presents.

Things had to be done a little differently this year, with donors required to wear masks and ideally stay in their cars, while kids who donated were given specially made goodie bags.

Toys for Tots say that drives like this are vital for ensuring everyone for helping kids during such a dire time.

And for those that missed the initial drive, specially marked boxes have been set up around Lincoln for anyone to donate to.

“The need is pretty great, and I love doing this, and seeing the smile on the kid’s faces,” said coordinator Libby Morrill.

“Christmas is my favorite holiday, and I can’t imagine anybody going without, and I’m able to help children not go without and have a merry Christmas like I always had.”

Those will be collected on December 9th.

