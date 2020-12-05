Silva given maximum juvenile sentence for deadly crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A 17-year-old boy from Clinton was given the maximum juvenile sentence Friday for a deadly crash that killed three passengers.

A judge ordered Timothy Silva to be held in Long Creek Juvenile Detention Center until the age of 21.

Last month he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and three other traffic crimes.

Silva was 16 when police say he crashed into a tree during a joyride back in February.

His passengers, Thomas Porfirio, 15, Emily Baker, 14, and Ashlin Baker, 12, all died.

Another girl was injured.

Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says Silva must turn himself in next Thursday.

