Advertisement

Silva given maximum juvenile sentence for deadly crash

Timothy Silva Sentenced
Timothy Silva Sentenced
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A 17-year-old boy from Clinton was given the maximum juvenile sentence Friday for a deadly crash that killed three passengers.

A judge ordered Timothy Silva to be held in Long Creek Juvenile Detention Center until the age of 21.

Last month he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and three other traffic crimes.

Silva was 16 when police say he crashed into a tree during a joyride back in February.

His passengers, Thomas Porfirio, 15, Emily Baker, 14, and Ashlin Baker, 12, all died.

Another girl was injured.

Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says Silva must turn himself in next Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 4
Maine reports another 292 COVID-19 cases, four deaths
A coastal low will rapidly intensify and move in tomorrow
Rain, Snow & Wind Will Develop Saturday
Seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in...
Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor long-term care facility
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say

Latest News

New display at Beth Wright Cancer Center lights up Ellsworth.
Lights display in Ellsworth brings community together safely
Maine teen pleads guilty in deadly car crash.
Maine teen committed to juvenile detention center for deadly Clinton crash
4th Annual Winter Games
WinterKids gets set for 4th annual Winter Games
Penquis Launches Christmas is for Kids
Bangor non-profit gifting to over 1,000 kids this holiday season