Rain, Snow & Wind Develop Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure in the Mid-Atlantic this morning will move off the Mid-Atlantic coast. It will then be forced north and east throughout the morning and afternoon. As it does so, it will intensify in a big way. A stationary front will likely move into Southern Maine and create a large temperature gradient across Southern and Southeastern Maine where the rain-snow line is expected to setup. The storm brings in the precipitation mid-morning through early afternoon across the state. At this point, most areas north and west of Bangor will see mainly snow with this system. It will start as rain for much of the southern half of the state. Here in the Bangor area, up towards around Houlton is expected to see a rain, snow mix which should transition to all snow late tonight into Sunday morning. In this situation, the precipitation will fall at a heavy rate at times, when this happens the storm can “create its’ own cold air” and it may fall as snow when the precipitation is heavy and change back to rain when it slows down. It is expected to be mainly rain for most of Downeast today, it should briefly change to snow and mix on Sunday morning. In all, 8-16″ is expected from Augusta and points north and west. A 6-10″ band north and west of Bangor, down towards Portland. Just north of the Mid-Coast, up through Bangor 3-7″, this is where the rain-snow line will likely set up. For much of Downeast and along the Mid-Coast, rain is expected on Saturday with a brief changeover to snow and mix on Sunday morning. 3″ or less is likely here. It will also be quite windy, especially Saturday night. This is when winds may gust 35-45 mph with 50 mph gusts possible along the coast.

This clears out of here Sunday afternoon and we may see some sun in areas to end the day. However, the snow showers will continue across the north and mountains into Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will top out in the 30s. High pressure will move in from the northwest for the day on Monday. A north/northwesterly flow will provide a chilly airmass in the low to mid 30s with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will stay mainly dry and chilly for Tuesday and through the middle part of next week with highs in the 30s for much of the state.

Today: Cloudy early, rain, snow and mix will develop mid-morning through the afternoon. Areas north and west of Bangor will mainly see snow. A mix expected in Bangor with rain Downeast. Highs will run in the 30s north and west, to low 40s Downeast. Winds N/NE 15-25 mph in the afternoon. Winds may gust 35-45 mph late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Tonight: Snow is expected north and west of Bangor. A wintry mix will transition to mainly snow in and around Bangor. A rain/snow mix likely for Downeast. Lows will fall back to the 20s north, low to mid 30s south. Winds N/NE at 20-30 mph, gusts 35-45 mph.

Sunday: Snow and mix tapering off during the morning and early afternoon. Snow showers will continue across the north through Sunday night. Highs will top out in the 30s. Winds NW 10-25 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Highs will run in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

