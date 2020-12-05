Advertisement

New bill grants free access for life to wounded veterans at U.S. National Parks

The Bipartisan Wounded Veterans Recreation Act was signed into law by President Trump on Thursday.
(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C (WABI) -

Veterans with any service related disability will now get free access to U.S. National Parks for life.

The Bipartisan Wounded Veterans Recreation Act has been signed into law by President Trump on Thursday after clearing the house and senate.

Senator Susan Collins, New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen and California Representative Raul Ruiz proposed the law.

The lawmakers say the bill is designed to change the 2004 Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.

Before, only veterans with permanent disabilities were allowed free National Park access.

Now, any service members who incurred or aggravated disabilities while serving in the U.S. Military are eligible.

Active-Duty service members already get into national parks for free.

