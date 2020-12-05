Advertisement

Maine electric power utility companies prepare for possible outages ahead of storm

Versant Power says they have a full complement of line crews at the ready to address any outages over the weekend.
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) -

As Maine gears up for the first big snow storm of the season, electric power utility companies are preparing for possible power outages.

Versant Power says they have a full complement of line crews at the ready to address any outages over the weekend.

The major winter storm is expected to bring snow, rain, sleet and strong winds to northern and eastern Maine this evening into Sunday afternoon.

Local contract crews, tree crews and other support staff will be in place to assist with repairs and restorations.

”We’ll be out there working, day and night to restore service if we do see interruptions and we’re hopeful that as we plan for the worst, that we see the best, but Maine weather can be unpredictable. We’re used to it and we’re pretty accustomed to doing this type of storm response, but we just ask that our customers prepare with us and to be cautious particularly if you need to travel,” said Judy Long, Communications Director for Versant Power.

Versant says if you lose power, you can visit their website to report the outage.

