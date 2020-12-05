Maine CDC reports three more coronavirus-related deaths, 283 cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting that three more people have died as a result of coronavirus.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 227.

The Maine CDC is reporting 283 new cases Saturday.

There are 13,127 cases in our state since the pandemic began in March.

Currently, there are a 2,907 active cases.

The Maine CDC is reporting 116 more recoveries for a total of 9,993.

This story will be updated.

