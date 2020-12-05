Advertisement

Maine CDC reports three more coronavirus-related deaths, 283 cases

Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 5
Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 5(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting that three more people have died as a result of coronavirus.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 227.

The Maine CDC is reporting 283 new cases Saturday.

There are 13,127 cases in our state since the pandemic began in March.

Currently, there are a 2,907 active cases.

The Maine CDC is reporting 116 more recoveries for a total of 9,993.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coastal low will rapidly intensify and move in tomorrow
Rain, Snow & Wind Will Develop Saturday
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 4
Maine reports another 292 COVID-19 cases, four deaths
Maine CDC Director fears coronavirus situation is going to get much worse
Seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in...
Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor long-term care facility
Maine teen pleads guilty in deadly car crash.
Maine teen committed to juvenile detention center for deadly Clinton crash

Latest News

In this Thursday, June 25, 2020 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the...
UN health chief: World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end
States faced a deadline on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as...
States submit vaccine orders as coronavirus death toll grows
A new model projects 539,000 Americans will die from Covid-19 by April 1, 2021, and the...
COVID: New key model predicts 539,000 us deaths by April
The Centers for Disease Control has reduced quarantine times from 14 to 10 days for patients...
Maine CDC changes state quarantine guidelines to match the national recommendations