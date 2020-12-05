Local bakery named one of ’10 most essential’ bakeries in the country

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A Biddeford Bakery has been named one of the “10 most essential bakeries in the nation” by Food and Wine Magazine.

The accolade comes in the Magazine’s December issue.

The magazine calls owner Kerry Hanney one of the region’s most forward-thinking bakers, especially noting her use of local grains to bake her bread and pies.

“It’s exciting to have this recognition at this point and exciting to be able to provide this bread to our community, and we couldn’t do it without the work on the ground that Maine grains and the Maine Grain Alliance have been doing for many years,” Hanney said.

During the pandemic, Night Moves is taking weekly pre-orders that people can pick up on Saturdays from their bakery window.

