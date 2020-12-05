Advertisement

Lights display in Ellsworth brings community together safely

New display at Beth Wright Cancer Center lights up Ellsworth.
New display at Beth Wright Cancer Center lights up Ellsworth.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Looking for a fun way to get out on the weekends this holiday season?

Take a trip through the lit up gardens of the Beth Wright Cancer Center in Ellsworth.

Admission is free but donations are accepted.

“This is less of a fundraiser really than welcoming the community to come get out in a safe way at this time,” said Michael Reisman, the Executive Director for the Center.

Call the center now to reserve your time slot, either 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., or 6:30 p.m.

“We had three little girls, I asked how they liked it, and they said it was cool. Actually we have a place where they could sit down next to Santa Claus. I think people appreciate the fact that they see there’s a lot of work and care and love put into this project,” said Reisman.

The lights will stay on until January 2nd.

Providing a truly Christmas setting, with refreshments available and music setting the tone.

“Next year you know we’re planning to do it again and we are going to expand it,” said Reisman.

And further connect with their community.

“Besides us lighting up our gardens we have services and supports that are vitally needed by cancer survivors,” said Reisman.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 4
Maine reports another 292 COVID-19 cases, four deaths
A coastal low will rapidly intensify and move in tomorrow
Rain, Snow & Wind Will Develop Saturday
Seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in...
Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor long-term care facility
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say

Latest News

Timothy Silva Sentenced
Silva given maximum juvenile sentence for deadly crash
Maine teen pleads guilty in deadly car crash.
Maine teen committed to juvenile detention center for deadly Clinton crash
4th Annual Winter Games
WinterKids gets set for 4th annual Winter Games
Penquis Launches Christmas is for Kids
Bangor non-profit gifting to over 1,000 kids this holiday season