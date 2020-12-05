Lights display in Ellsworth brings community together safely

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Looking for a fun way to get out on the weekends this holiday season?

Take a trip through the lit up gardens of the Beth Wright Cancer Center in Ellsworth.

Admission is free but donations are accepted.

“This is less of a fundraiser really than welcoming the community to come get out in a safe way at this time,” said Michael Reisman, the Executive Director for the Center.

Call the center now to reserve your time slot, either 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., or 6:30 p.m.

“We had three little girls, I asked how they liked it, and they said it was cool. Actually we have a place where they could sit down next to Santa Claus. I think people appreciate the fact that they see there’s a lot of work and care and love put into this project,” said Reisman.

The lights will stay on until January 2nd.

Providing a truly Christmas setting, with refreshments available and music setting the tone.

“Next year you know we’re planning to do it again and we are going to expand it,” said Reisman.

And further connect with their community.

“Besides us lighting up our gardens we have services and supports that are vitally needed by cancer survivors,” said Reisman.

