Dr. Shah renews call for federal aid to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah discussed the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in an interview Saturday on ABC’s Good Morning America, again calling for more federal funding.

“The more resources that we can have from the federal government, those will enable us to achieve our goals of vaccinating with velocity and equity that much more quickly and effectively,” said Dr. Shah.

“To do things like making sure we have a sufficient number of vaccinators, making sure we’ve got the right IT systems to keep track and remind people when they need to get the second dose, ensuring we have resources to set up the types of vaccine clinics,” Dr. Shah added.

His comments come one day after the deadline for states to submit plans to distribute Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention ordered enough doses for 12,675 people.

The first round of vaccines will be distributed to five Maine hospitals and the Maine CDC central warehouse.

During the interview, Dr. Shah pledged his agency will get the job done regardless of federal help.

“It’s nearing a critical phase. We want to, again, make sure that as soon as the baton gets handed to us, we’re ready to run,” Shah said.

In Maine, front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will receive the first doses.

