92 year-old Winston-Salem man gets his UMaine letterman jacket back

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WABI) - It’s our favorite sports story heading into the weekend.

92 year-old Mal Osborn of Winston-Salem lettered in track at UMaine NINE times, and has had his UMaine letterman jacket since 1952. According to his son Ernie, he wears still wears it all the time.

Until last month, when he somehow lost it.

His daughter Beverly figured someone must have it. How many people have a University of Maine track letter jacket from 1952? With the word MAL on the front?

Beverly put out the call on Facebook, in hopes someone might have run across the jacket, and after a thousand shares, Mal got his jacket back. Apparently it was in someone’s back yard under a pile of leaves.

Mal thinks he must’ve put it on the top of his car and left it there when he drove off.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.