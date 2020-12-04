Advertisement

WinterKids gets set for 4th annual Winter Games

Registration for the four week series of fun outdoor physical activity and nutrition challenges is now open.
4th Annual Winter Games
4th Annual Winter Games(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) -

WinterKids is kicking off its 4th annual winter games.

Registration for the four week series of fun outdoor physical activity and nutrition challenges is now open.

They expect 400 teachers and 8,000 students and their families to participate statewide.

All kids pre-k thru 8th grade receiving in-person education or learning at home can take part.

”You know, this is a really challenging year, particularly when school is a fun place to be, and they’re sort of all over the map, and I think to offer something that is all about joy, and being healthy while having fun. I think it’ll be very welcomed by the kids and parents, too,” said Julie Mulkern, WinterKids Executive Director.

Teachers can sign up by going to WinterKids Winter Games website until December 14th.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 4
Maine reports another 292 COVID-19 cases, four deaths
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
Seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in...
Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor long-term care facility
Mayday call likely a hoax.
Coast Guard says mayday call near Spruce Head “probable hoax”

Latest News

Maine teen pleads guilty in deadly car crash.
Maine teen committed to juvenile detention center for deadly Clinton crash
Penquis Launches Christmas is for Kids
Bangor non-profit gifting to over 1,000 kids this holiday season
The Centers for Disease Control has reduced quarantine times from 14 to 10 days for patients...
Maine CDC changes state quarantine guidelines to match the national recommendations
Maine CDC Director fears coronavirus situation is going to get much worse