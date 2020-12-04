WinterKids gets set for 4th annual Winter Games

Maine (WABI) -

WinterKids is kicking off its 4th annual winter games.

Registration for the four week series of fun outdoor physical activity and nutrition challenges is now open.

They expect 400 teachers and 8,000 students and their families to participate statewide.

All kids pre-k thru 8th grade receiving in-person education or learning at home can take part.

”You know, this is a really challenging year, particularly when school is a fun place to be, and they’re sort of all over the map, and I think to offer something that is all about joy, and being healthy while having fun. I think it’ll be very welcomed by the kids and parents, too,” said Julie Mulkern, WinterKids Executive Director.

Teachers can sign up by going to WinterKids Winter Games website until December 14th.

