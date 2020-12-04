Winter high school sports postponed until January 4th

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - At a Maine CDC briefing Friday afternoon, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced that the start date for team activities for high school sports this winter has been pushed back to January 4th.

Team activities had been slated to start on December 14th. But with Maine’s COVID case count rising more by the day, Lambrew said the focus is on doing everything possible to keep schools open for in-person learning, including cutting team practices and scrimmages.

Skill-building drills or conditioning will still begin as scheduled on December 7th, with face coverings, physical distancing, no close contact, and in limited numbers when possible.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.