Advertisement

Winter high school sports postponed until January 4th

The Bangor boys basketball team was already underway at this time last year. They're now...
The Bangor boys basketball team was already underway at this time last year. They're now waiting until at least early January before they can even practice again.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - At a Maine CDC briefing Friday afternoon, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced that the start date for team activities for high school sports this winter has been pushed back to January 4th.

Team activities had been slated to start on December 14th. But with Maine’s COVID case count rising more by the day, Lambrew said the focus is on doing everything possible to keep schools open for in-person learning, including cutting team practices and scrimmages.

Skill-building drills or conditioning will still begin as scheduled on December 7th, with face coverings, physical distancing, no close contact, and in limited numbers when possible.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 4
Maine reports another 292 COVID-19 cases, four deaths
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
Seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in...
Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor long-term care facility
Mayday call likely a hoax.
Coast Guard says mayday call near Spruce Head “probable hoax”

Latest News

Maine Hoops’ plan for December games gets blocked out
Ellsworth became the third Hancock County school to decide to move forward with winter sports.
Teams thinking of a regional model for winter sports can look to the county
Delay of play impacting Maine hockey practice, morale
Delay of play impacting Maine hockey practice, morale
Former UMaine football player Patterson signs with Texans practice squad
Former UMaine cornerback Patterson signs with Texans practice squad