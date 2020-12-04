Verizon Wireless holds annual toy drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Verizon Wireless Zone in Bangor is making it easy for people to give back this year.

They’re continuing their tradition of collecting presents for Toys for Tots.

For more than seven years now they’ve been helping families in need.

All you have to do is bring an unwrapped gift to the store and drop it off in the box.

While this drive is important to each of their staff members, they say it means even more this year.

”It’s really special to us. We know that these toys stay right here locally and we distribute them all throughout the communities that we serve which is really great and this year it just feels like everybody is just looking for a little bit of extra joy and I think giving is an easy way to do that,” said Becky MacManus, Marketing Manager.

Gifts for all ages can be dropped off anytime at any of their locations in Bangor, Ellsworth, Newport, Skowhegan or Presque Isle.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.