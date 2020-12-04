Advertisement

Trooper-shooting suspect killed in shootout with US marshals

By Associated Press
Dec. 4, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect in the shooting of state trooper in Massachusetts was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx early Friday that left two officers wounded.

The two marshals suffered non-life threatening injuries in the 5:30 a.m. confrontation.

The suspect, 35-year-old Andre Sterling, was wanted for allegedly shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Massachusetts, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Calls were made the U.S. Marshals Service seeking comment.

