Advertisement

Ten Bucks Theatre gets creative in order to raise funds

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ten Bucks Theatre’s annual fundraiser has more riding on it than ever.

For that reason, the company is getting creative with how it hopes to raise money.

Over the next few weeks, different actors will each read a few pages of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on the Ten Bucks Theatre Facebook page.

Ten Bucks Theatre ensemble member and fundraiser co-organizer Jesse Speed pointed out a passage in the holiday classic that seems as though it was written for 2020 instead: ““It is a fair, even-handed, noble adjustment of things, that while there is infection in disease and sorrow, there is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor.”

In return, they’re asking fans for financial support to keep the company running through the winter. They have a GoFundMe account set up, or there’s a link to donate on their website.

“The singers, musicians and all those people put in a lot of hard work so that, at the end of the day, we can be entertained during our down time, which we find so precious these days,” Speed said. “All the artists who perform live won’t really make it, much like a small business won’t make it, so long as we’re not getting help.”

Ten Bucks Theatre put on two shows at Indian Trail Park in Brewer earlier this year, including their first outdoor fall production.

However, that option isn’t available as we get into the cold winter months.

They hope to return to the outdoor stage in summer 2021.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Mayday call likely a hoax.
Coast Guard says mayday call near Spruce Head “probable hoax”
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
Seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in...
Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor long-term care facility
According to officials, six people were living in the two-family home.
Red Cross assisting families displaced by early morning fire in Waterville

Latest News

The act is designed to provide excise tax relief to the craft beverage industry.
BEER TAX
The facility has been struggling to raise revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ten Bucks Theatre gets creative in order to raise funds
Austin McDevitt,24, pleaded guilty to the crime last week.
Belfast man to be sentenced for murder on Friday
McDevitt pleaded guilty to the crime last week.
Belfast man to be sentenced for murder on Friday