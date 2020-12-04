Ten Bucks Theatre gets creative in order to raise funds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ten Bucks Theatre’s annual fundraiser has more riding on it than ever.

For that reason, the company is getting creative with how it hopes to raise money.

Over the next few weeks, different actors will each read a few pages of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on the Ten Bucks Theatre Facebook page.

Ten Bucks Theatre ensemble member and fundraiser co-organizer Jesse Speed pointed out a passage in the holiday classic that seems as though it was written for 2020 instead: ““It is a fair, even-handed, noble adjustment of things, that while there is infection in disease and sorrow, there is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor.”

In return, they’re asking fans for financial support to keep the company running through the winter. They have a GoFundMe account set up, or there’s a link to donate on their website.

“The singers, musicians and all those people put in a lot of hard work so that, at the end of the day, we can be entertained during our down time, which we find so precious these days,” Speed said. “All the artists who perform live won’t really make it, much like a small business won’t make it, so long as we’re not getting help.”

Ten Bucks Theatre put on two shows at Indian Trail Park in Brewer earlier this year, including their first outdoor fall production.

However, that option isn’t available as we get into the cold winter months.

They hope to return to the outdoor stage in summer 2021.

