Advertisement

Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor long-term care facility

The Maine CDC says as of Wednesday night, there are 12 cases associated with Winterberry Heights Assisted Living.
Seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in...
Seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Bangor.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -We know now seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Bangor.

The Maine CDC says as of Wednesday night, there are 12 cases associated with Winterberry Heights Assisted Living.

In a statement received by TV5 late Thursday, facility officials say quote, “We are saddened to confirm that seven residents have passed away in recent weeks that had also tested positive for COVID-19. Of the seven deaths, five were receiving outside hospice services for end-of-life treatment prior to testing positive.”

They say they have been testing residents and staff the last few weeks.

They say they are working closely with state and public health officials.

State health officials began investigating an outbreak there a week-and-a-half go.

This is the full statement:

WINTERBERRY HEIGHTS STATEMENT

At Winterberry Heights, our top priority is the health and safety of our residents and team members. We are saddened to confirm that seven residents have passed away in recent weeks that had also tested positive for COVID-19. Of those seven, five were receiving outside Hospice services for end-of-life treatment prior to testing positive. Out of respect for the privacy of our residents, we are unable to share additional information.

We extend our deepest condolences to our residents’ families.

Within the last few weeks, Winterberry Heights has conducted testing of our residents and staff and we are working closely with state and public health officials to ensure we are following recommended protocols to protect all those who live and work in our community.

We are committed to ensuring our residents and staff feel comfortable, safe, and secure at all times. We have reinforced our policies and procedures based on the fluidity of the pandemic, including rigorous infection prevention measures and ongoing testing protocols as directed by health authorities.

We remain in close contact with the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health officials and are closely following recommended guidelines and policies to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our community.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Mayday call likely a hoax.
Coast Guard says mayday call near Spruce Head “probable hoax”
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah provided some clarity on a statement he made Monday that...
Gov. Mills says state’s vaccine distribution amount “far less” than expected

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
States plan for vaccines as daily US virus deaths top 3,100
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plans amid an unprecedented surge of new...
California governor: Most of state nears stay-home order
Deer Isle COVID outbreak
Deer Isle community responds to COVID-19 outbreak
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, a customer walks past a sign indicating that a...
Vaccine rollout could ease crisis, but who gets it first?