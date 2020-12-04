Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor long-term care facility

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -We know now seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Bangor.

The Maine CDC says as of Wednesday night, there are 12 cases associated with Winterberry Heights Assisted Living.

In a statement received by TV5 late Thursday, facility officials say quote, “We are saddened to confirm that seven residents have passed away in recent weeks that had also tested positive for COVID-19. Of the seven deaths, five were receiving outside hospice services for end-of-life treatment prior to testing positive.”

They say they have been testing residents and staff the last few weeks.

They say they are working closely with state and public health officials.

State health officials began investigating an outbreak there a week-and-a-half go.

This is the full statement:

WINTERBERRY HEIGHTS STATEMENT

At Winterberry Heights, our top priority is the health and safety of our residents and team members. We are saddened to confirm that seven residents have passed away in recent weeks that had also tested positive for COVID-19. Of those seven, five were receiving outside Hospice services for end-of-life treatment prior to testing positive. Out of respect for the privacy of our residents, we are unable to share additional information.

We extend our deepest condolences to our residents’ families.

Within the last few weeks, Winterberry Heights has conducted testing of our residents and staff and we are working closely with state and public health officials to ensure we are following recommended protocols to protect all those who live and work in our community.

We are committed to ensuring our residents and staff feel comfortable, safe, and secure at all times. We have reinforced our policies and procedures based on the fluidity of the pandemic, including rigorous infection prevention measures and ongoing testing protocols as directed by health authorities.

We remain in close contact with the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health officials and are closely following recommended guidelines and policies to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our community.

