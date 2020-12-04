Advertisement

Sen. Angus King honored by National Park Foundation

King was presented with the Hero Award for her work passing the Great American Outdoors Act.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WABI) - The National Park Foundation honored Senator Angus King today for his environmental advocacy.

King was presented with an inaugural Hero Award for his leadership passing the Great American Outdoors Act.

The act allows national parks and federal lands to increase access for visitors and protect various resources.

It helps with repairing infrastructure and facilities throughout these outdoor spaces.

In August, King said Acadia National Park alone needed an estimated $65 million in repairs.

King was among four others who received the award.

