Sara Gideon donates $350,000 in leftover campaign funds to Maine charities

MAINE (WABI) - Sara Gideon is making donations to local charities supporting Maine families during the pandemic.

Gideon announced today she will donate $250,000 to Full Plates, Full Potential and $100,000 to Keep ME Warm.

Full Plates, Full Potential works to end childhood hunger in Maine by increasing access to nutritious food and investing in schools.

Keep ME Warm is a statewide partnership between Maine’s United Ways and Community Action programs that provides heating and assistance to Maine families.

Gideon says helping Maine people is what inspired her to run for office and is what continues to guide her today.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.