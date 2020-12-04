Advertisement

Sara Gideon donates $350,000 in leftover campaign funds to Maine charities

The money will go to Full Plates, Full Potential and Keep ME Warm.
Gideon
Gideon
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WABI) - Sara Gideon is making donations to local charities supporting Maine families during the pandemic.

Gideon announced today she will donate $250,000 to Full Plates, Full Potential and $100,000 to Keep ME Warm.

Full Plates, Full Potential works to end childhood hunger in Maine by increasing access to nutritious food and investing in schools.

Keep ME Warm is a statewide partnership between Maine’s United Ways and Community Action programs that provides heating and assistance to Maine families.

Gideon says helping Maine people is what inspired her to run for office and is what continues to guide her today.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 4
Maine reports another 292 COVID-19 cases, four deaths
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
Seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in...
Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor long-term care facility
Mayday call likely a hoax.
Coast Guard says mayday call near Spruce Head “probable hoax”

Latest News

Augusta Food Bank
Gov. Mills administration announces $2 million in funding for Maine food banks and pantries
Sen. Angus King honored by National Park Foundation
Mills extends requirement for certain businesses to close by 9:00 PM.
Governor Mills extends business curfew through Jan. 3 as coronavirus cases increase
Maine Hoops’ plan for December games gets blocked out