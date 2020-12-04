Advertisement

Santa to visit Belfast for “Holiday on the Harbor” December 12th

Because of the pandemic, the city is asking folks who would like to attend to pre-register online.
Holiday on the Harbor
Holiday on the Harbor(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -

A special guest will be at Belfast Harbor on Saturday, December 12th, to join in the city’s holiday celebrations.

Santa Claus will be at Steamboat Landing Park to see children ahead of Christmas.

Aside from a safe photo opportunity with Santa for kids, families can enjoy take home cookie kits, hot chocolate, a story walk, and carriage rides.

There are two times slots available, 11am and 12:30pm.

”I think we tend to forget that the kids have had a really hard year too, and I think this is a way for us to be able to give back to them and to also be able to have something nice to look forward to this year,” said Scott Smith, who is the Operations Manager for the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce.

You can find the link to register on the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.

