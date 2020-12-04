Rockland Ford collecting toys to help kids in need this holiday season

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -

Rockland Ford has started a holiday tradition aimed at helping local families this holiday season.

The dealership will help 50 kids and multiple families in the Knox and Waldo County area.

For every car sold during December, Rockland Ford will donate $100 to their Christmas is for Kids.

”This is going to be huge for these kids. They are going to wake up on Christmas morning and then they’re going to walk downstairs and they’re going to see presents everywhere and for the parents it’s going to be a stress relief on them,” said Seth Batty, a salesman at the dealership who helped start the tradition.

Donation boxes at Rockland Ford are set up for gifts if you’d like to donate.

