Advertisement

Rockland Ford collecting toys to help kids in need this holiday season

Their 1st annual “Christmas is for Kids” will help locals purchase gifts for their kids.
1st annual Christmas is for Kids
1st annual Christmas is for Kids(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -

Rockland Ford has started a holiday tradition aimed at helping local families this holiday season.

The dealership will help 50 kids and multiple families in the Knox and Waldo County area.

For every car sold during December, Rockland Ford will donate $100 to their Christmas is for Kids.

”This is going to be huge for these kids. They are going to wake up on Christmas morning and then they’re going to walk downstairs and they’re going to see presents everywhere and for the parents it’s going to be a stress relief on them,” said Seth Batty, a salesman at the dealership who helped start the tradition.

Donation boxes at Rockland Ford are set up for gifts if you’d like to donate.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 4
Maine reports another 292 COVID-19 cases, four deaths
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
Seven people have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in...
Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor long-term care facility
Mayday call likely a hoax.
Coast Guard says mayday call near Spruce Head “probable hoax”

Latest News

Maine teen pleads guilty in deadly car crash.
Maine teen committed to juvenile detention center for deadly Clinton crash
4th Annual Winter Games
WinterKids gets set for 4th annual Winter Games
Penquis Launches Christmas is for Kids
Bangor non-profit gifting to over 1,000 kids this holiday season
The Centers for Disease Control has reduced quarantine times from 14 to 10 days for patients...
Maine CDC changes state quarantine guidelines to match the national recommendations
Maine CDC Director fears coronavirus situation is going to get much worse